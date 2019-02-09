close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

SOPs for ambulances movement finalised

National

LAHORE: Punjab Police have finalised SOPs for the movement of ambulances in the province for stopping their illegal use. A special control room will be established to monitor the movements. Tracking devices will be installed in the ambulances and wireless sets will be given to drivers. Special flashlights and sirens will be of the same standard. The establishment branch has sent the draft of new SOPs to the IG for approval.

