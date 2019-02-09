PML-N MPA urges govt to clarify position on Kulbhushan

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Friday demanding the government to clarify its position on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. Citing an interview of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur in which he had stated that Kulbhushan had left the country, she said the government and army should explain their stance in this matter and tell facts to the nation regarding the Indian spy.