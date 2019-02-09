Two arrested for money-laundering

FAISALABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday arrested two people on charges on money laundering.

The FIA seized huge amount of local, foreign currency and cell phones from Sargodha. FIA Additional Director Faisalabad Sajid Akram Chaudhry said the FIA team arrested accused Muhammad Yousuf owner, and Salman Aslam manager of M/S Zee Que Foreign Exchange Company for running illegal business of Hundi and Hawala. The team also seized Pakistani currency worth Rs 993,450 and foreign currency worth 1,589 Saudi Rials, 2,350 Euros, 600 UAE Dinar, 12,500 Australian dollars, $146, 700 Chinese Yuan and 7291 Malaysian Ringgits along with cell phones, CPUs and receipts of Hawala and Hundi.

A case has been registered against Muhammad Yusuf and Salman Aslam under sections 4,5,8,23 Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947 and 3/4 of The Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 while further investigation was under way.

Awareness: Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Mian Aftab Ahmed Friday stressed the need of creating awareness among parents about the issue of malnutrition among children. Presiding over a meeting, he said awareness should be created among parents about balanced diet that was imperative for their proper mental and physical growth of their children.

He said necessary supplements and treatment facilities should be available for removing the deficiency of iron and other necessary vitamins. He directed the officers of health department to train and guide people in this regard and directed for providing treatment facility to children suffering from malnutrition at stabilization centre set up in the Allied Hospital.