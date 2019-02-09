Woman kills paramour in Nishtar Colony

LAHORE: A woman killed her paramour as he was trying to develop relationship with her daughter in Nishtar Colony police limits Friday.

Police have arrested the woman and recovered a knife from her possession.

The accused identified as Ayesha told police that she had relations with Umar.

She said he was trying to develop relationship with her daughter and she tried to stop him but he did not listen. On the day of incident, she stabbed him to death. Police reached the crime scene and collected evidence while further investigation is under way.