Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

3 killed on road

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Three motorcyclists, including a police constable died in road accidents near Chishtian. Cop Muhammad Waqas died when a vehicle hit him outside Danish School Chishtian on late Thursday night. Two motorcyclists Imran and Khadim Hussain were hit by a car near Tiba Tanki and died on the spot.

