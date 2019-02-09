3 killed on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Three motorcyclists, including a police constable died in road accidents near Chishtian. Cop Muhammad Waqas died when a vehicle hit him outside Danish School Chishtian on late Thursday night. Two motorcyclists Imran and Khadim Hussain were hit by a car near Tiba Tanki and died on the spot.
