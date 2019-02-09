close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Man kills father

National

SIALKOT: A youth allegedly stabbed to death his father on Friday. Shopkeeper Rana Naseer, 65, was allegedly stabbed to death by his son Zahid at Adda Warsalke in the limits of Sambrial police over some unspecified reasons. According to police, the accused was mentally unstable and used to quarrel with his father. The police have registered a case.

