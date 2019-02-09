Man kills father

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A youth allegedly stabbed to death his father on Friday. Shopkeeper Rana Naseer, 65, was allegedly stabbed to death by his son Zahid at Adda Warsalke in the limits of Sambrial police over some unspecified reasons. According to police, the accused was mentally unstable and used to quarrel with his father. The police have registered a case.
SIALKOT: A youth allegedly stabbed to death his father on Friday. Shopkeeper Rana Naseer, 65, was allegedly stabbed to death by his son Zahid at Adda Warsalke in the limits of Sambrial police over some unspecified reasons. According to police, the accused was mentally unstable and used to quarrel with his father. The police have registered a case.