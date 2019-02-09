Registry branch clerk suspended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday suspended a clerk of registry branch over negligence. The commissioner visited the registry branch and suspended Sheikh Afzal over negligence during the duty and ordered an inquiry against him. He directed the officials concerned to listen to the people’s problems and resolve them immediately.
