close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 9, 2019

Registry branch clerk suspended

National

A
APP
February 9, 2019

MULTAN: Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday suspended a clerk of registry branch over negligence. The commissioner visited the registry branch and suspended Sheikh Afzal over negligence during the duty and ordered an inquiry against him. He directed the officials concerned to listen to the people’s problems and resolve them immediately.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan