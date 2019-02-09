Madrassa boy tortured to death in Baghbanpura

LAHORE: A 7-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a ‘Qari’ of a madrassa in Baghbanpura police limits Friday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Muhammad Junaid, a resident of Lalamusa. He was admitted to the madrassa of Qari Faizur Rehman six months ago. The victim was rushed to Shalimar Hospital with bruises on face and other parts of the body. The doctors declared him as brought dead with no cardiac activity. Police have yet to register an FIR of the crime. The victim’s family placed the body in front of the Lahore Press Club and staged a strong protest. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused person for justice. Police officers reached there and assured the protesters of justice following which they dispersed.