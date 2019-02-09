PTI govt to complete 5-year term: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan has said people have elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for five years and it will complete its tenure. In a statement issued here on Friday, he said appointing Pakistan Muslim League-N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman was like taking poison for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. He said Shahbaz shamelessly accepted the post, though various corruption cases against him are in progress in the courts of law.

He said likening of PTI leaders Aleem Khan’s case with those of Sharifs was not fair. He said PML-N leader Khwaja Asif used to tell the PTI members on the assembly floor that they should be ashamed of their act of staging protest demonstrations. But he failed to give that lesson to the Sharifs, who are not ready to surrender any position to protect their corruption.

Fayyaz said PTI’s various leaders including Babar Awan, Azam Swati and Aleem Khan tendered their resignations when the court started any proceedings against them. However, the Sharifs showed not even an iota of shame and honour and availed all possible positions for them despite initiation of court proceedings by the anti-corruption courts against them.