Sat Feb 09, 2019
February 9, 2019

Sh Rashid sets 8-day deadline for Shahbaz’s resignation

Top Story

February 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday set an eight-day deadline for Leader of the Opposition in the National assembly Shahbaz Sharif to resign as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He said that Sharif brothers’ politics starts from Qatari and ends at pathari (stone in kidney).

Sh Rashid stressed that Shahbaz Sharif was not acceptable in the PAC. “I have informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that Shahbaz Sharif is not acceptable to me as Public Accounts Committee chairman.”

He added that Sharif was trying to bargain in his position and a bargain would not be acceptable. “They are here on a picnic. Giving interviews and getting their pictures taken. Speaker sb you have done the wrong thing,” Rashid said referring to Shahbaz Sharif’s production orders being issued by the National Assembly speaker. “I am only quite in this country because of Imran Khan.”

