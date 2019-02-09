Sindh governor, CM come face-to-face

KARACHI: Appointment of respective advisers has caused a serious confrontation between Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, amplifying the tussle between the two on Friday.

Provincial Minister Nasir Shah has been tasked to defuse the situation and he attempted to placate the conflict between the two camps.

The issue came to the fore when Sindh Governor Imran Ismail stopped the summary of the appointment of Ijaz Jakharani as adviser to CM, while Murad Ali Shah also stopped a summary sent by the governor for the appointment of an adviser.

The sources said that the governor wanted to appoint PTI leader Umeed Ali Junejo as adviser for himself but the summary got stuck up at the CM’s table for the last two and a half months.

The sources said Sindh provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah also called on the governor to defuse the situation. The sources also revealed that the PPP leadership is not happy with the governor’s reaction and the governor’s summary was stopped after the Sindh government’s instructions. The PPP is of the view that the governor has no legal right to appoint an adviser, which caused a confrontation between the two offices.

A spokesman for Sindh Governor's House denied that the summary of Ijaz Jakhrani had been stopped. He said there was a procedure for approval of summary and its was being processed. He said the summary came two days back and therefore the impression of stopping it was wrong and there were no instructions in this regard. He did not know anything about Umeed Ali Junejo's summary whether it was stopped by the CM House.