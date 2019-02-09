close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Washed-out Honda Polo Cup matches now today

Sports

LAHORE: The two matches of Honda Polo Cup Tournament 2019, which were scheduled to be contested on Friday were not possible as scheduled due field after rains. The matches will now be played on Saturday. In the first match of the day Master Paints Black will take on Olympia/Momin Ghee while Master Paints/Guard Group will compete against Newage in the second match. The finals will be held on Sunday. According to Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, after this 12-goal event, three 14-goal tournaments will be conducted where high-quality polo will be witnessed. The LPC President also had words of praise for the sponsors, Honda Atlas Cars, for sponsoring the event.

