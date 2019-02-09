Bastareaud back, Willemse dropped for France against England

PARIS: Centre Mathieu Bastareaud returns for France’s Six Nations fixture against England on Sunday as South Africa-born lock Paul Willemse is dropped to the bench among six changes, the French Rugby Federation announced.

The experienced Bastareaud, who has 50 caps, was not included for last weekend’s loss to Wales in the competition’s opening game but is recalled for the trip to Twickenham. La Rochelle’s Geoffrey Doumayrou joins Bastareaud in the midfield as Wesley Fofana is sidelined by a thigh injury and teenager Romain Ntamack falls to the bench. Coach Jacques Brunel said Bastareaud was being recalled to counter England’s physical strength.

“We know the impact he will have. Against the power they have in midfield which has been strengthened by Manu Tuilagi he can have an interesting impact,” Brunel said.

“He’s important for the team as a whole. It’s important that he starts because he’s an important option to face England,” he added. Bastareaud said he was too old to have bitter feelings after missing out on selection last week.

France team for the Six Nations match against England at Twickenham on Sunday (1500GMT): (15-1) Yoann Huget, Damien Penaud, Mathieu Bastareaud, Geffroy Doumayrou, Gael Fickou; Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra; Louis Picamoles, Arthur Iturria, Yacouba Camara, Felix Lambey, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Demba Bamba, Guilhem Guirado, Jefferson Poirot Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Dany Priso, Dorian Aldegheri, Paul Willemse, Gregory Alldritt, Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Thomas Ramos.