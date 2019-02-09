close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
February 9, 2019

Karachi hit back in QAT G-II final

Sports

February 9, 2019

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Blues hit back after getting bowled out for 227 in the first innings in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II final against Faisalabad at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Friday.

In a rain marred final, Karachi managed 227 and then reduced Faisalabad to 54 for 4 with medium pacer Hasan Mohsin (2-8) bowling well. Abu Bakar Khan (31 not out) was at the crease for Faisalabad at the close of third day’s play.

Earlier, Waqas Maqsood (5-71) and Ehsan Adil (4-60) bowled in tandem to reduce Karachi to sizeable total. Saud Shakeel (83) was the pick of batsman for Karachi Blues. With a day to spare, final is now expected to be decided on the first innings lead.

Scores: Karachi Region Blues 227 all out in 56.3 overs (Saud Shakeel 83, Hasan Mohsin 37, Waqas Maqsood 5-71, Ehsan Adil 4-60) Faisalabad Region 52-4 in 22 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 31*, Hasan Mohsin 2-8).

