Pak women aim to bounce back in 2nd ODI today

DUBAI: Pakistan women are hoping to make a comeback in the second match of the ODI series against the West Indies women to be played here on Saturday.

The two teams are aiming to win the series and collect valuable ICC Women’s Championship points in the ongoing fourth round. Pak women had lost the opening ODI on Thursday. “We are confident of making a comeback in the second match, the players who got injured on Thursday have had a day to recover, hope that we can play our best eleven on Saturday,” said stand-in captain Javeria Khan on Friday.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is pleased with her team’s performance in first ODI and hoped to finish the series on winning note on Saturday.

“We had a good game on Thursday and it is nice to have the two championship points with the win, the plan is to finish the series (take an unassailable lead) with a victory in the second game,” Taylor said.

Meanwhile Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, who was injured during the training session on Wednesday, has made good progress during the last two days. The decision on her availability in Saturday’s match will be taken in the morning. Opener Nahida Khan is also making a recovery. She was injured while batting on Thursday.