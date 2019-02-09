close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
AFP
February 9, 2019

Glasgow to host first combined World Cycling

Sports

AFP
February 9, 2019

PARIS: Glasgow will host all 13 of cycling’s world championships in 2023, the International Cycling Union’s (UCI) president David Lappartient announced on Friday.

“This historic and innovative competition will be held over two weeks in August 2023” Lappartient said at an announcement at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. The competitions for rainbow jerseys in road, track, mountain biking and BMX have taken place on an annual basis but it will change from 2023.

“From 2023, the UCI Cycling World Championships will be held every four years, in each pre-Summer Olympic year,” the UCI said in a statement. “Over several weeks, host city and/or region will become the true cycling capital of the world,” it added. Scotland is yet to organise a road or track world championships but it was the home of the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was a joint-host of last year’s first European Sports Championships where cycling competitions took place meaning new venues will be built.

