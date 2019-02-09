Struggling Schalke turn to Welsh teenager Matondo

BERLIN: Struggling Schalke are hoping Welsh teenager Rabbi Matondo can help turn their season around against Bayern Munich and his former club Manchester City in the coming weeks.

Having finished second to Bayern in last season’s Bundesliga under 33-year-old coach Domenico Tedesco, Schalke have lost ten of their 20 league games this term. Last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach left Schalke 12th in the table -- still their highest position all season -- as Matondo made his debut.

He should feature again this Saturday at Bayern’s Allianz Arena with Man City to come in the Champions League last-16 first leg at home on February 20. “He’s 18 years old, we know that, but we’ve been watching him for so long. He already has the stuff to play in the Bundesliga,” said Schalke director Christian Heidel.

Schalke are winless in 17 games against Bayern, who they last beat in the 2011 German Cup semi-finals when Bayern’s current captain Manuel Neuer was still at Schalke.

Third-placed Bayern will be desperate to make amends for a shock 3-1 league defeat last Saturday at Bayer Leverkusen, who attacked mercilessly on the counter and found huge holes to exploit.

Noman elected Sialkot region cricket head

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Noman Butt has been elected as President Regional Cricket Association Sialkot and thus automatically becoming member of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Board. Naseem Khan from Sheikhupura was elected as secretary of the Region.