Sat Feb 09, 2019
Agencies
February 9, 2019

Holder set for County debut at Northants

Sports

LONDON: West Indies captain Jason Holder is set make his county debut for Northamptonshire at the start of the 2019 season, the club confirmed on Thursday (February 7). He will be available for the first two Championship matches - against Middlesex from April 5 and Glamorgan from April 11 - along with six Royal London One-Day Cup games of the club.

Holder's participation, however, hinges on on No Objection Certificate from Cricket West Indies given that the season starts less than a couple of months ahead of the World Cup. Windies are scheduled to travel to Ireland in May as part of their preparations for the World Cup, which starts on May 30. "England is somewhere I've wanted to play for a long time and I'm looking forward to the experience of county cricket and testing myself in the different conditions," Holder said in a statement issued by the club. "Northamptonshire has a reputation of being a good club to be a part of, with a tight-knit squad and coaches who want to get the best out of their players.

