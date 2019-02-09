close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 9, 2019

Israel bans election candidatesfrom using troop images

World

AFP
February 9, 2019

JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general on Thursday ordered election candidates to stop using images of soldiers in their campaigns, after a complaint against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party. "It is forbidden during the 90 days ahead of the elections to use the army for propaganda purposes, notably pictures of soldiers with the prime minister," he said in a justice ministry statement. The announcement came after a complaint by the opposition Labour party against Netanyahu’s Likud party over images of Netanyahu accompanied by troops. "The prime minister uses the soldiers as figures in his electoral campaign," Labour said. Netanyahu -- who remains favourite to win the April vote -- has stepped up visits to the troops as he seeks to burnish his security credentials in the face of a strong challenge from former military chief Benny Gantz. Opinion polls show that security remains the main concern for Israelis, overshadowing a string of graft cases faced by Netanyahu.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World