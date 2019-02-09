close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 9, 2019

Burkina Faso overhauls army command in face of militant attacks

World

AFP
February 9, 2019

OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso is overhauling its army command in the face of a wave of jihadist violence, according to presidential decrees seen by AFP on Friday. Eight decrees signed by President Roch Marc Christian Kabore include measures to name a new army chief of staff and new heads of the military’s three regional commands. Jihadists have killed hundreds of civilians and inflicted crippling economic damage on Burkina Faso and neighbouring states in the Sahel desert region. In the latest incident, five security personnel were killed Tuesday in what the army called a "terrorist" attack in the north. The west African country had already named a new combined forces chief of staff and new defence and security ministers last month.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World