Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

WASHINGTON: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has accused the publisher of the tabloid National Enquirer, who has been described as a close friend of President Donald Trump, of trying to blackmail him over lurid photos. Bezos, the world´s richest person, owns The Washington Post, a frequent target of Trump as he assails the US media as “enemy of the people” and a source of fake news.

The Post was also one of the leading news outlets in coverage of the murder last year of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Post columnist. Trump has refused to criticize Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been widely accused of ordering the murder.

Last month Trump took aim at Bezos — referring to him as ´Bozo´ — in what appeared to be an allusion to National Enquirer reporting of the billionaire´s relationship with former news anchor and entertainment reporter Lauren Sanchez.

“So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post,” he tweeted.

“Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands!” The National Enquirer accessed private text messages and last month reported that Bezos had an extramarital affair with Sanchez — a leak that led to his divorce.