UK police seize cash from Moldovan ex-PM’s son

LONDON, United Kingdom: A son of Moldova’s ex-premier, who drove a Bentley and paid £1,000-a-day rent, was ordered Thursday to hand over nearly half a million pounds, Britain’s National Crime Agency said. NCA investigators found that Vlad Filat’s 22-year-old son Luca had obtained his wealth "from illegal activity by his father".

Funds held by the son in three bank accounts were to be seized and he "must hand over nearly half a million pounds" (570,000 euros, $650,000 million), an NCA statement said. In 2015, Vlad Filat was stripped of his immunity and handcuffed in Moldova’s parliament after he allegedly accepted $260 million in bribes.

Filat was then jailed for nine years for his role in the disappearance of $1.0 billion -- the equivalent of 10 percent of Moldova’s GDP -- while heading the government between 2009 and 2013. The tiny former Soviet republic on Romania’s eastern border is one of Europe’s poorest countries, and it ranks 117 out of 180 on Transparency International’s 2018 corruption perceptions index.

Filat’s son came under scrutiny because he splashed around cash on a life of luxury while having "no registered income in the UK," the NCA said. Police said the younger Filat nonetheless managed to pay £390,000 up front to rent a penthouse in a posh London neighbourhood favoured by the global elite. Records showed that he also bought a £200,000 Bentley sedan shortly after moving to London to begin his studies in 2016. The NCA said Luca Filat’s three accounts with HSBC bank were "funded by large deposits from overseas companies, mainly based in Turkey and the Cayman Islands". A London court ordered the money forfeited under provisions of a new law designed to crack down on money laundering -- a problem coming under renewed scrutiny in Britain. "I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the cash was derived from his father’s criminal conduct in Moldova," judge Michael Snow said.