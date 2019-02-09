Cops urged to treat people with respect

MARDAN: Urging the cops to treat people with respect, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Range Mohammad Ali Gandapur has said that the people respected the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as the force rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the province.

He was addressing a workshop titled “Career Management and Police Behaviour” arranged at the Police School of Public Disorder and Riot Management.

A number of station house officers (SHOs), muharars of different police stations of the Mardan Range and officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), traffic and Elite Force officials attended the workshop.

Mohammad Ali Gandapur said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had different specialities like the CTD and Elite Force to fight crimes and terrorism.

The official said that the police were also providing other services to the people. He said students and citizens visited the police offices to get clearance certificate and other documents.

“The people respect the police force so we must not betray their trust,” he maintained.

Urging the cops to treat the complainants and the general public with respect, the RPO said that the police cannot check crimes and combat terror without the support of the masses.