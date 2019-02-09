Parents urged to get kids enrolled at schools

CHARSADDA: Speakers at a seminar on Friday urged the parents to get their out-of-school children enrolled to make them productive citizens.

A non-profit organisation, Muslim Hands, had organised the seminar in collaboration with the British Council to create awareness among the parents about the significance of education.

Leena Malik, representative of Muslim Hands, Zeeshan Akram of British Council, District Nazim Fahad Azam Khan and a number of people attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Leena Malik said Pakistan was facing a host of problems, including poverty, childhood marriages and lack of awareness about education.

She said the Muslim Hands had launched an

initiative at the union council level to boost the enrollment of the out-of-school children from the poor families.

Leena Malik added her organisation helped enrol 1,700 children in 2017-18 and 2,000 in 2018-19.