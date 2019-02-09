456 suspects held, arms recovered across KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have rounded up 456 suspects and recovered arms and ammunitions across the province during 24 hours in operations conducted under the National Action Plan.

As per a Police Department statement, a total of 233 search and strike operations were conducted in different parts of the province in 24 hours, in which 456 suspects were arrested and 93 different weapons and 2536 cartridges of were seized.

During the operations, 1169 houses were checked and 37 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered for non-submission of tenant information forms.

Similarly, 6 FIRs were lodged against hotels for non-verification of guests. Likewise, security inspections of educational institutions were also carried out and 16 FIRs were registered against educational institutions for inappropriate arrangements.

During the snap checking at 189 checkpoints, a total of 253 suspects were held and 22 different arms and 352 rounds were recovered.

Similarly, six cases were registered for the misuse of loudspeaker and six persons were taken into police custody.

About 16 FIRs were registered for insufficient security arrangements for vulnerable establishment and places.