Four injured in gas leakage explosion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Four persons of a family sustained burn injuries due to gas leakage explosion, in a house in main Khanna Road area Near Goga Refreshment Centre here on Friday. According to Rescue 1122, a blast occurred inside the house due to leakage of gas which inflicted burn injuries to four persons namely Marwa wife of Kashif, 18-year-old,Pakeeza daughter of Noor Zaman, 17-year-old, Jannat, daughter of Kashif, one-year-old and Noor Zaman, 80-year-old. He informed that Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment.
Rawalpindi: Four persons of a family sustained burn injuries due to gas leakage explosion, in a house in main Khanna Road area Near Goga Refreshment Centre here on Friday. According to Rescue 1122, a blast occurred inside the house due to leakage of gas which inflicted burn injuries to four persons namely Marwa wife of Kashif, 18-year-old,Pakeeza daughter of Noor Zaman, 17-year-old, Jannat, daughter of Kashif, one-year-old and Noor Zaman, 80-year-old. He informed that Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment.