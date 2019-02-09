Four injured in gas leakage explosion

Rawalpindi: Four persons of a family sustained burn injuries due to gas leakage explosion, in a house in main Khanna Road area Near Goga Refreshment Centre here on Friday. According to Rescue 1122, a blast occurred inside the house due to leakage of gas which inflicted burn injuries to four persons namely Marwa wife of Kashif, 18-year-old,Pakeeza daughter of Noor Zaman, 17-year-old, Jannat, daughter of Kashif, one-year-old and Noor Zaman, 80-year-old. He informed that Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment.