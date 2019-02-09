close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Call to amend labour laws

Lahore

LAHORE: Labour leaders have demanded the government take measure for the workers' welfare in accordance with the ILO Convention. Addressing a press conference here Friday, Khurshid Ahmad and other labour leaders demanded the government amend labour laws in accordance with ILO Convention.

They demanded that contractual and temporary workers employed in government, semi-government and autonomous bodies be brought on permanent cadre, equal education opportunities be provided for their children, equal wages for men and women. They also demanded elimination of child labour and bonded labour.

