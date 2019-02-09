Talk on arts

LAHORE: Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) hosted the first talk in its Expert Talk Series after the success of the Cultural Talk Series.

The Expert Talk Series is inspired from constant and interdisciplinary learning and aspires to bring the experts from academia to the IAC platform. The first talk was with renowned German writer, translator and literary critic Stefan Weidner. Mr. Weidner has published several volumes of fiction, travel writing and essays, focusing on the relations between Islam and the West.

In 2016, he published the first complete German translation of Ibn al-Arabi’s most famous volume of poetry “Tarjuman alashwaq.” Currently, he is preparing the first anthology of classical Arab poetry since the 19th century in German.

Zahir and Batin is an article on the picture puzzle of Lahore. It was first published in Fikrun wa Fann whose chief editor was Mr. Weidner himself. In this talk, he elaborated on this very unconventional take of the interior imagology of Wazir Khan Mosque. He also presented a comparative analysis of Mughal Art and European Art, specifically focusing on the representation of human form in both the art worlds. He further highlighted that in Islamic Art the focus is not on the depiction of religious figures as is in Christian Art. Mr. Weidner also explored the imaginary in Dai Anga Mosque and also shed light on Maryam Zamani Mosque.

The talk was well received by the students and faculty of IAC and the discussion focused on various interpretations of the artwork in Wazir Khan Mosque. IAC Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sajida Vandal also commented on the topic and thanked Mr. Stefan Weidner for his illuminating talk.