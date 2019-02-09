close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Counseling session

Lahore

LAHORE: Sanitary workers should perform cleanliness operations only after wearing proper safety equipment. This was expressed by officials of Albayrak waste management company during a counseling session arranged for the sanitary staff at a local park of Mian Mir on Friday. The officials said the workers should take precautionary measures while working in the field.

