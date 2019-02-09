tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sanitary workers should perform cleanliness operations only after wearing proper safety equipment. This was expressed by officials of Albayrak waste management company during a counseling session arranged for the sanitary staff at a local park of Mian Mir on Friday. The officials said the workers should take precautionary measures while working in the field.
