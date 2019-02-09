close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Citizens asked to obey traffic rules

Lahore

February 9, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has said that obeying traffic rules can reduce road accidents.

“Civilised nations do not violate traffic rules and our religious also tells us to maintain discipline,” he said on Friday while addressing a seminar on road safety organised by Punjab University and National Highways & Motorways Police.

NH&MP SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi, PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, RO-I Jalil Tariq, Director Students Affairs Dr Asmatullah, Acting Treasurer Rao Muhmmad Tahir, senior administrative officers and a large number of students and drivers were present on the occasion.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said, “We should take care of others’ rights on the roads.” He appreciated the role of NH&MP in creating awareness among people regarding traffic rules and regulations. SSP Masroor Kolachi said that traffic rules and regulations were changing rapidly and it was necessary to organise such activities for creating awareness among the citizens. He said that mistakes of drivers, engineering faults in roads and mechanical issues in vehicles triggered road accidents while most of accidents were caused by mistakes of drivers. He said that there was a need to introduce more initiatives for provision of driving licences after professional training. He said that rules and regulations taught discipline in life.

