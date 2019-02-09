NAB arrests PML-N leader Kamran Michael

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has arrested PML-N leader and ex-minister for ports and shipping Kamran Michael for allegedly allotting the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) plots to favorites against heavy bribes.

According to the NAB spokesman, Kamran Michael has been charged with illegally allotting three commercial and flat site plots at prime locations of KPT Cooperative Housing Society (Mai Kolachi area) Karachi to his favourites against which he received heavy bribes.

The NAB claimed that Michael abused his authority by influencing officials to carry out his illegal orders in 2013. The three precious plots of KPT Cooperative Society are worth Rs1.050 billion.

A corruption reference with respect to 16 such plots had already been filed by the NAB Karachi. He will be produced in an accountability court on Saturday (today) after legal proceedings.