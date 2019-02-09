Sindh be given due gas share: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, through a demi official (DO) letter, has conveyed his deep concern to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the incessant and prolonged gas outages across Sindh.

He said that Sindh is the largest gas producing province in the country and the province should be given its due share of gas. Murad Ali Shah informed the PM that due to the shortage of gas, both the domestic and commercial consumers were facing severe difficulties in the province. “This is gravely impacting the province’s economy, industries and homes,” the CM wrote. He added that stopping the supply of gas to Sindh was a violation of the Article 158 of the Constitution.

The CM said in the letter that the current production of gas in Sindh was between 2,700 and 3,000 mmcfd, against which the Sui Southern Gas Company was supplying only less than 1,200 mmcfd to the province. Quoting the constitution’s Article 158, the CM said the people of Sindh should be given 3,000 mmcfd of gas on a priority basis.