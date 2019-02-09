Govt borrowed $2.3 bn in first half of current fiscal

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan borrowed $2.3 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year, according to the Economic Affairs Division. During the July-December period of fiscal year 2018-19, the government borrowed $836 million from China, and $500 million from commercial banks. It also took $339 million in loans from the Asian Development Bank, and $272 million from the Islamic Development Bank. During the same period in 2017, borrowing stood at $5.9 billion from external resources.