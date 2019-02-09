close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
February 9, 2019

Govt borrowed $2.3 bn in first half of current fiscal

Top Story

A
Agencies
February 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan borrowed $2.3 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year, according to the Economic Affairs Division. During the July-December period of fiscal year 2018-19, the government borrowed $836 million from China, and $500 million from commercial banks. It also took $339 million in loans from the Asian Development Bank, and $272 million from the Islamic Development Bank. During the same period in 2017, borrowing stood at $5.9 billion from external resources.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story