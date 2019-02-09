Sh Rashid sets eight-day deadline for Shahbaz’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday set an eight-day deadline for Leader of the Opposition in the National assembly Shahbaz Sharif to resign as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He said that the Sharif brothers’ politics starts from Qatari and ends at pathari (stone in kidney). Sh Rashid stressed that Shahbaz Sharif was not acceptable in the PAC. “I have informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that Shahbaz Sharif is not acceptable to me as Public Accounts Committee chairman.”

He added that the Sharif was trying to bargain in his position and a bargain would not be acceptable. “They are here on a picnic. Giving interviews and getting their pictures taken. Speaker sb you have done the wrong thing,” Rashid said referring to Shahbaz’s production orders being issued by the National Assembly speaker. “I am only quiet in this country because of Imran Khan.”