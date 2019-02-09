close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
Two die in road accidents

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Twenty-year-old Kamran Aziz was killed when a speedy car ran him over on Sharae Faisal in the jurisdiction of the Bahadurabad police station on Friday. His body was taken to the JPMC for autopsy and later handed over to his family for burial. The car driver managed to flee following the accident. A 30-year-old man died in a road mishap on the Superhighway in the limits of the Gadap City police station. Police said the man was killed after being hit by a speedy car as he crossed the road. His body was shifted to the Edhi morgue.

