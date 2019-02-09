Fire damages factory

A fire broke out in an auto-parts factory in SITE Superhighway area on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire erupted at around 2:30pm. Initially one fire tender was called in to put it out, but it was unable to bring it under control. Two more fire tenders were called in and after one hour of intense efforts, it was finally put out. The workers inside the factory managed to come out and no loss of life was reported. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Huts gutted

A fire that broke out in a shanty town near New Sabzi Mandi on Super Highway left dozens of huts gutted. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site and after one hour of hectic efforts the staff managed to control the blaze, adding that no loss of life was reported while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.