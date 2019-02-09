KU to soon give combined ad for appointments and promotions of teachers

The registrar of the University of Karachi announced on Friday that the university would soon give a combined advertisement to receive applications from teachers for their appointments and promotions.

He mentioned that Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan had given him special directives to complete the process of the combined advertisement at the earliest.

The VC also expressed his serious concerns over the fact that ads which were issued around five years ago had not yet been implemented due to which the process of new advertisements had been delayed unnecessarily.

He believed that the delay was not good for the teachers’ careers and stressed that the teachers should not face such a situation in future. He also ordered giving the Rs25,000 PhD allowance to the teachers as well.

Professor Khan said that the Sindh government had raised the PhD allowance from Rs10,000 to Rs25,000 and this amount would be given to the teachers during the current month. He also directed the relevant departments to avail approval of auditors regarding the matter and make sure that this grant was received as part of the teachers’ salaries.

Despite the fact that Karachi University has been facing a serious financial crunch for the last several years, the VC wants to overcome the problem at the earliest.

He also mentioned that the campus administration had already written a letter to the provincial government to remind it about the issuance of the PhD grant as soon as possible. He hoped that the government would soon release the grant to facilitate the teaching community of the university.

Professor Khan also observed that in the past there was hindrance in holding selection boards on time, due to which backdated joining as per the then advertisement did not happen, and it was not good for teachers’ careers.

He said that he was willing to safeguard the teachers’ careers as it was one of his topmost priority. He further said that this issue could only be resolved in the syndicate as it fell under its jurisdiction.

The vice chancellor was optimistic that there would be no unnecessary delays in holding selection boards in the future and stated that following rules and regulation in letter and spirit would be helpful in implementing decisions.

He also expressed his serious concerns over obstacles in holding classes during the ongoing semester and said that the holy month of Ramazan would start by the end of the semester and if such hurdles were not taken away immediately, then both students and teachers would suffer.

He asked the teachers and students to play their positive role in conducing classes regularly on time so that the syllabus and the course could be completed and examinations could be held on time.

He asked the deans and chairmen of faculties to provide suitable suggestions to further improve Karachi University’s image. Meanwhile, the VC congratulated the teachers who had recently collected research grants from several organisations and said that despite the unfavorable situation these teachers were working hard to earn a good name for Karachi University. Everyone should follow their example because such people go far in their careers, he added.