Murad asks PM to ensure gas supply to Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, through a demi official (DO) letter, has conveyed his deep concern to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the incessant and prolonged gas outages across Sindh, which, according to the CM, is the largest gas producing province in the country.

Shah informed the PM that due to the shortage of gas, both the domestic and commercial consumers were facing severe difficulties in the province. “This is gravely impacting the province’s economy, industries and homes,” the CM wrote. He added that stopping the supply of gas to Sindh was a violation of the Article 158 of the constitution. The CM said in the letter that the current production of gas in Sindh was between 2,700 and 3,000 mmcfd, against which the Sui Southern Gas Company was supplying only less than 1,200 mmcfd to the province. Quoting the constitution’s Article 158, the CM said the people of Sindh should be given 3,000 mmcfd of gas on a priority basis.

Shah requested the PM to look into the matter and direct the relevant ministry to supply gas to Sindh as per the province’s requirement in line with the Article 158 of the constitution.

Last month, the Sindh Assembly passed a resolution expressing its displeasure at the reduced gas supply to the province, and warning the federal government to end the unconstitutional gas loadshedding, or face a protest to be launched by everybody residing in the province.

A joint resolution was moved by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Mohammad Hussain, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and Grand Democratic Alliance’s Nand Kumar, voicing concern over the prolonged gas shortages across the province that had gravely impacted the province’s economy, industries and homes.