10 big screens to be installed in parks for PSL

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani has directed the city administration to take special measures to make the Pakistan Super League

(PSL) matches successful and memorable. As many as 10 big screen would be installed in big parks and grounds for people to see the matches live. Former cricketer Sadiq Muhammad will assist the city administration in this regard. The matter was discussed in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi at his office.

The commissioner said that the surroundings of the National Stadium will be decorated for the PSL matches. It was also decided that images of cricket heroes would be displayed at different spots of the city.

It was decided that people desiring to watch live streaming at parks would be registered through WhatsApp. The meeting was also attended by DC South Salahuddin Ahmed, DC East Ali Ahmed Siddiqui, General Manager of National Stadium Arshad Khan, and senior officials of Sindh Rangers, and police.