Pak Women eye comeback in second ODI

DUBAI: Pakistan Women are hoping to make a strong comeback in the second match of their One-day International series against the West Indies after the 146-run loss in the first match at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

The two teams meet at the ICC Academy, Dubai, on Saturday morning.Javeria Khan who captained Pakistan in the opening match is hoping for a turnaround in the do-or-die match. “We are confident of making a comeback. The players who got injured on Thursday have had a day to recover. I hope we can play our best eleven tomorrow,” Javeria told reporters.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is pleased with her team’s performance on Thursday and aims to win the series on Saturday. “We had a good game on Thursday and it is nice to have the two championship points with the win,” Taylor said.

Captain Bismah Maroof who was injured during a training session on Wednesday has made good progress in the last two days. Whether she plays the match today will be decided in the morning.

Opener Nahida Khan is also recovering. She was injured while batting on Thursday when she received a blow on her helmet’s visor while attempting a pull shot.Opening bowler Aimen Anwar also injured her hamstring during the West Indies’ innings.

The decision of playing Nahida and Aimen will be taken in the morning.