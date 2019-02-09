Energy in Karachi was amazing: Ronchi

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s Luke Ronchi cherishes the memory of winning the HBL PSL trophy in Karachi last year and says the energy in the city was amazing.

The wicket-keeper opening batsman from New Zealand topped the batting charts in the third HBL PSL with 435 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 182.00.Ronchi was the backbone of Islamabad United’s second title as he scored five half-centuries in 11 innings, including 52 off 26 balls in the final against Peshawar Zalmi.

“There was a lot of excitement all around when we landed in Karachi for the HBL PSL final last year. The energy in the city was amazing and it felt like we were part of a big festival,” Ronchi recalls.

Karachi is all set to host five PSL matches this season, including the final. Lahore will be hosting three matches. “Winning the HBL PSL trophy for Islamabad United in Karachi is a memory that I will cherish for a long time. The game got pretty close for our liking in the end, but it was nice to see the fans getting to watch some exciting cricket,” he added.Ronchi is one of the 77 foreign international cricketers who have participated in the PSL over the past three editions.