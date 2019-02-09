BD stops Rohingyas trying to get to Malaysia

TEKNAF, Bangladesh: Bangladesh security forces stopped 30 Rohingya refugees from being smuggled to Malaysia by boat, officials said on Friday, as fears rise that calmer seas may tempt those living in squalid camps to make the journey to Southeast Asia.

Two suspected human traffickers were detained in the operation by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) forces in Cox’s Bazar district late on Thursday, the officials said.

About 740,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar for Bangladesh following a military clampdown in August 2017. They joined about 300,000 of the Muslim minority already in the country where they are largely confined to camps, which have strained Bangladesh’s resources to the limit.

The 17 women, six children and seven men were detained on a beach near the coastal town of Teknaf, which borders Myanmar’s violence-wracked Rakine state, the BGB said. It is the third time since November that Rohingya have been intercepted while attempting to reach the more prosperous and Muslim-majority Malaysia by boat.