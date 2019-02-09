Palestinian teen killed by Israeli fire

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire on Friday during clashes along the Gaza border, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.

Hassan Shalabi, 14, "was killed by Israeli occupation live fire to the chest east of Khan Yunis" in the southern Gaza Strip, the ministry said, as thousands of Palestinians again demonstrated along the heavily fortified frontier with Israel.

Another eight Palestinians were shot at different protest sites along the border, the ministry added. The Israeli army declined to comment on the death, but said 6,700 "rioters and demonstrators" had been protesting along the frontier.

"They are hurling rocks at (Israeli) troops and towards the security fence, as well as a number of explosive devices that did not cross the fence," a spokesman said. Israeli troops "responded with riot dispersal means and fired according to standard operating procedures", he added.

Palestinians have for nearly a year gathered at least weekly along the Gaza border for often-violent protests, calling on Israel to end its blockade of the enclave. Israel says it is protecting its borders and accuses Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas of orchestrating the protests.

At least 248 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since then, the majority shot during clashes, though others have been hit by tank fire or air strikes. Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period. Protests have dwindled in recent months after an informal agreement between Israel and Hamas.