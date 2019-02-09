What is democracy?

It is said that “democracy is of the people, by the people, and for the people”. I would like to know why democracy is never in danger when ‘the people’ suffer. Never has democracy been in danger when helpless parents are forced to kill her children out of abject poverty; when scores of children die of malnutrition in Thar; and when people die of lack of healthcare. However, our democracy has always been in danger when political leaders are held accountable for their corrupt practices; when convicted politicians are not provided home-cooked meals in prisons; and when high-profile prisoners are not allowed to go abroad for medical care.

Can someone tell me why democracy is not in danger when only a small segment of society continues to grow richer while the poor become poorer?

Dr Raza Gardezi

Karachi