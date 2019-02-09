close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
February 9, 2019

Job security

Newspost

February 9, 2019

It has often been seen in our country that bureaucrats – especially those who are the head of a department or an organisation – are transferred to different departments. These officials are not given a sufficient amount of time and opportunity to bring desired reforms and improvements in departments/organisations. As a result, the particular department/organisation suffers a lot. The transferred bureaucrat also gets demotivated.

For bureaucrats to perform at a maximum level, it is important that they are given a sufficient time so that they may carry out and implement the reform agenda of a government. The federal and provincial governments need to look into this important matter.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

