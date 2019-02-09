Job security

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It has often been seen in our country that bureaucrats – especially those who are the head of a department or an organisation – are transferred to different departments. These officials are not given a sufficient amount of time and opportunity to bring desired reforms and improvements in departments/organisations. As a result, the particular department/organisation suffers a lot. The transferred bureaucrat also gets demotivated.
For bureaucrats to perform at a maximum level, it is important that they are given a sufficient time so that they may carry out and implement the reform agenda of a government. The federal and provincial governments need to look into this important matter.
Abdul Samad Samo
Karachi
It has often been seen in our country that bureaucrats – especially those who are the head of a department or an organisation – are transferred to different departments. These officials are not given a sufficient amount of time and opportunity to bring desired reforms and improvements in departments/organisations. As a result, the particular department/organisation suffers a lot. The transferred bureaucrat also gets demotivated.
For bureaucrats to perform at a maximum level, it is important that they are given a sufficient time so that they may carry out and implement the reform agenda of a government. The federal and provincial governments need to look into this important matter.
Abdul Samad Samo
Karachi