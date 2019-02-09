close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 9, 2019

Give it time

Newspost

February 9, 2019

Our prime minister is making great efforts to tackle all the challenges that have created hurdles in the country’s economic growth. Bringing the country back on track is not as easy as it seems to be. The prime minister is well aware of the country’s condition.

We should also know that things cannot be mended in the first six months. We need some time to rebuild Pakistan. If we can give more than five years to other political parties, we must give some time to Imran Khan for the sake of Naya Pakistan.

Fiza Abdul Fatah Shaikh

Larkana

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost