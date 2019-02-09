Give it time

Our prime minister is making great efforts to tackle all the challenges that have created hurdles in the country’s economic growth. Bringing the country back on track is not as easy as it seems to be. The prime minister is well aware of the country’s condition.

We should also know that things cannot be mended in the first six months. We need some time to rebuild Pakistan. If we can give more than five years to other political parties, we must give some time to Imran Khan for the sake of Naya Pakistan.

Fiza Abdul Fatah Shaikh

Larkana