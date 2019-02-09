A health crisis

The low investment, high-profit business model has allowed almost everyone to take part in free-market trade. Many profiteers have entered the food market to make money quickly. Every other day, we hear about a number of people who have fallen ill after consuming poor quality of edible products.

Prime Minister Imran Khan should personally take action against those who put people’s lives in danger. The PM must establish a specific authority that can supervise the workings of eateries and snack manufacturing companies across the country.

Adnan Ahmed Channa

Islamabad