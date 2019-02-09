close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 9, 2019

A health crisis

Newspost

February 9, 2019

The low investment, high-profit business model has allowed almost everyone to take part in free-market trade. Many profiteers have entered the food market to make money quickly. Every other day, we hear about a number of people who have fallen ill after consuming poor quality of edible products.

Prime Minister Imran Khan should personally take action against those who put people’s lives in danger. The PM must establish a specific authority that can supervise the workings of eateries and snack manufacturing companies across the country.

Adnan Ahmed Channa

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost