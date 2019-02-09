Build a library

Balnigwar is a well-known sub-tehsil of Dasht that is home to 4,000 people. There is a single high school for boys, with an enrollment of almost 500 students. What is saddening is that the high school lacks a functional library.

A library provides an ideal space where students can study without any disturbance. The higher authorities must look into the matter and bring a possible solution to the problem faced by students.

Yousuf Yaad

Turbat