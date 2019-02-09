Build a library

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Balnigwar is a well-known sub-tehsil of Dasht that is home to 4,000 people. There is a single high school for boys, with an enrollment of almost 500 students. What is saddening is that the high school lacks a functional library.
A library provides an ideal space where students can study without any disturbance. The higher authorities must look into the matter and bring a possible solution to the problem faced by students.
Yousuf Yaad
Turbat
Balnigwar is a well-known sub-tehsil of Dasht that is home to 4,000 people. There is a single high school for boys, with an enrollment of almost 500 students. What is saddening is that the high school lacks a functional library.
A library provides an ideal space where students can study without any disturbance. The higher authorities must look into the matter and bring a possible solution to the problem faced by students.
Yousuf Yaad
Turbat