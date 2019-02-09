Tragedy in Karachi

Any person who has heard of the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was killed by her own mother has found it difficult to believe that a mother can carry out such act. But many have avoided talking about the circumstances that led to this point. According to the woman’s husband, she was suffering from depression. During her confession, the woman expressed that she was desperate as her husband had kicked her out of their house and she had nowhere to go. It goes to show how helpless the woman could have been that she had to take such an unbelievable step.

In today’s world, where social networking sites like Facebook have brought people together, we can make the most of such platforms to speak about depression and create awareness in society. We should also put pressure on the government and other stakeholders to draft proper healthcare strategies that can help address people’s mental health issues.

Asia Bano Gilgity

Nairobi, Kenya