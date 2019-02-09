Killer cylinders

The death of so many people in various incidents of gas cylinder blasts across Turbat and Shapok could have been avoided if the government had taken appropriate steps in a timely manner. Just a couple of days ago, at least 14 persons were killed while several other injured when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger bus exploded on the Indus Highway, near Karak .It seems that policies are now only left on paper.

The government should order all transport owners to stop using gas cylinders in buses, cars and other vehicles.

Yousuf Wafa

Turbat